OAKLAND, Calif. - The NFL said the Oakland Raiders will be featured on this season's edition of "Hard Knocks" on HBO.
The league said the show features the drama and competition surrounding NFL training camp.
Related Headlines
NFL officials said the Raiders were one of five teams eligible to participate. The other teams are the Detroit Lions, the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The league said there are a host of new faces on the Raiders this season, including former Steeler Antonio Brown and former Cincinnati Bengal Vontaze Burfict. The NFL said the Raiders spent the third-largest amount of money in the offseason to bring in new players.
This will be the first time the franchise is featured on the show and it is the second AFC West team to be filmed, following the Kansas City Chiefs in 2007.
TRENDING NOW:
- Another American tourist died in Dominican Republic after drink from hotel minibar, family says
- Flames engulf tractor-trailer, fuel pumps at turnpike service plaza
- Funeral home to hold burial for veteran with no family, would like volunteers to attend service
- VIDEO: Search underway for person who shot dog then dumped him under bridge
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}