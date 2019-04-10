  • Concert being held in memory of Antwon Rose

    PITTSBURGH - A concert will be held Wednesday night in memory of Antwon Rose.

    The event, called the Antwon Rose II Benefit Concert featuring Sa-Roc, will be held at the Ace Hotel Ballroom in East Liberty.

    There will be live performances by 10 different local hip hop artists.

    The event gets underway at 6 p.m.

    All proceeds from the event will go to Rose’s family.

    Rose was shot and killed last summer after running from a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh. 

    Michael Rosfeld, the former police officer who shot Rose, was acquitted of murder charges in connection with Rose’s death.

     

