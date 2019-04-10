PITTSBURGH - A concert will be held Wednesday night in memory of Antwon Rose.
The event, called the Antwon Rose II Benefit Concert featuring Sa-Roc, will be held at the Ace Hotel Ballroom in East Liberty.
There will be live performances by 10 different local hip hop artists.
The event gets underway at 6 p.m.
All proceeds from the event will go to Rose’s family.
Rose was shot and killed last summer after running from a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh.
Michael Rosfeld, the former police officer who shot Rose, was acquitted of murder charges in connection with Rose’s death.
Voices Against Violence, Unappreciated Management, and 1Hood Media will present a concert TONIGHT in honor of Antwon Rose II. All proceeds will go to Antwon’s family.— East Liberty (@EastLibertyPgh) April 10, 2019
The concert begins @ 7 pm at the Ace Hotel. Doors at 6 pm. $15 tickets are available at https://t.co/gr1QGCJFOo pic.twitter.com/ztOnX4opmC
