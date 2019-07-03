CANONSBURG, Pa. - Canonsburg is home to one of the largest Independence Day parades in the state. Police there said they are taking extra precautions after a group started distributing information about a protest planned to interrupt the parade in regard to the death of Antwon Rose.
But that all changed Wednesday when protest organizers and the Canonsburg mayor reached an agreement.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"I think it went well. Exceptionally well. We have come to a mutual resolution that residents of Canonsburg will be very pleased do see," protest organizer Trey Willis said.
On Tuesday, Willis told 11 News he and hundreds of other people were planning to disrupt the parade to "stand up for a demographic that feels unrepresented by the District Attorney's office."
Word spread on social media and eventually borough leaders stepped in.
"They want a peaceful presentation and their voices to be heard. And we granted that along with the Fourth of July celebration," Mayor David Rhome said.
Both sides said they're happy with the agreement, but details are not being released for safety reasons.
"Our primary goal was to get our voices heard and we feel we are able to do that and I want to thank Canonsburg police for being so understanding of our situation and being concerned for all parities involved," Willis said.
The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on July Fourth.
TRENDING NOW:
- Investigators need help identifying abandoned toddler, finding her family
- Pa. native dies of flesh-eating bacteria after a fall on Gulf Coast beach
- UPMC reports 12 cases of MRSA at Children's Hospital NICU
- VIDEO: Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}