CANONSBURG, Pa. - Canonsburg is home to one of the largest Independence Day parades in the state. Police there said they are taking extra precautions after a group started distributing information about a protest planned to interrupt the parade in regard to the death of Antwon Rose.
Channel 11 talked with the protest's organizer, who said the demonstrators want their voices heard.
"What is your plan specifically? A lot of people are concerned there will be violence here," Channel 11's Cara Sapida asked.
"No violence from the protesters. This is our sixth or seventh demonstration. All have been peaceful," replied Trey Willis, one of the organizers.
The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on July Fourth.
