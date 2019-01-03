McKEESPORT, Pa. - Firefighters were called early Thursday morning for a fire at an apartment building in McKeesport.
The fire was reported about 2 a.m. on Fifth Avenue.
Officials said flames sparked on the second floor of the three story building.
We’re following the investigation into what started the fire -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.
Several people were displaced by the fire, but no one was hurt.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control shortly after 2:30 a.m.
The Salvation Army provided assistance to residents and had drinks and food for first responders.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' Antonio Brown appears as surprise guest on 'Masked Singer'
- Family of slain man reeling after another shocking loss
- 2 charged with selling drugs after $223K worth of cocaine, meth found
- VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Killed By Bullet While Lying On Couch, Police Say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}