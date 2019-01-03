McKEESPORT, Pa. - The fire at an apartment building in McKeesport early Thursday morning has been ruled arson.
Firefighters were called to the fire around 2 a.m. on Fifth Avenue.
Officials said flames sparked on the second floor of the three-story building.
Six people, including two children, were displaced by the fire.
“I was asleep in the bed and like I said we have an alarm on our wall and it went off,” resident Linda Wilson said.
Wilson, her brother, and neighbors all got out safely. No one was hurt.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control shortly after 2:30 a.m.
The Salvation Army provided assistance to residents and had drinks and food for first responders.
