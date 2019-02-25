PITTSBURGH - An apartment building partially collapsed Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.
The collapse was reported about 10:30 a.m. at West Burgess Street and Wilson Avenue.
Hundreds of bricks fell from the building, scattering onto the street below.
Officials said residents were evacuated, but they have since been allowed back in because the building was deemed to be structurally sound.
