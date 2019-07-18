0 Apollo 11 still having huge impact on Pittsburgh 50 years later

PITTSBURGH - "They got the flag up now and you can see the start and stripes."

The United States planting its flag on the surface of the moon: It's a moment that had people in Pittsburgh and the world glued to their televisions.

Fifty years later, Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic is showing us the impact the Apollo 11 landing still has on our city.

Think back to July 20, 1969. Maybe you were sitting on the couch like me, watching the TV and seeing man walk on the moon for the first time. Even if you weren’t around back then, you know that big moment in our world’s history, but maybe you don’t know about the Pittsburghers who had a hand in making it happen.

"Lift off, we have a lift off. 32 minutes past the hour. Lift off on Apollo 11."

From July 16, 1969, when Apollo 11 took off from Florida, to July 20 when Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins landed on the moon, people watched in wonder.

"I think the moon landing represents the best of what humanity can accomplish when we work together," said Mike Hennessy, the Buhl Planeterium manager. "Highlights all of the amazing things NASA does that astronomers do, whether its studying our own planet from space, and figuring out how to conserve the Earth."

Hennessy and fellow space-lover Charissa Sedor produced a new video that's airing now about the mission called "Fly Me to the Moon." It highlights Pittsburghers who were part of the moon landing.

"Everything from the materials that went into the Saturn V Rocket to the science and math know how that went into mapping the moon to even figuring out how to plant the flags on the moon, all of those things were figured out by Pittsburghers," Hennessy said.

The Pittsburgher who mapped the moon and found the best parking spot for the astronauts will be at the Carnegie Science Center on Sunday to talk about his experience.

"It was really cool to discover these connections and to see Pittsburgh has these important connections," Sedor said.

Hennessy and Sedor hope the 50th anniversary this weekend re-energizes space exploration.

"The anniversary comes at an exciting time to talk about real local people and their stories and inspire folks in the audience to write the next story, because they could be a part of it," Hennessy said.

Here are the events happening at the Carnegie Science Center this weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission:

