    APOLLO, Pa. - The coroner was called to the scene of a bad crash along North Warren Avenue in Apollo.

    A car appears to have lost control and hit a power pole.

    According to the Armstrong County Coroner, one woman was killed.

    We have a crew on the scene working to learn more. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for details.

