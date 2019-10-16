PITTSBURGH - A bike advocacy group is pushing for safety changes when it comes to bike lanes in the city of Pittsburgh.
BikePGH tested the success of bike lanes and tracked whether drivers were abiding by them through a cellphone app.
The app, “How’s My Driving,” allows users to document any issues and if bike lanes are blocked at any time.
Working in shifts, pictures were taken and data was collected to pinpoint problem spots, such as Penn and Third avenues downtown.
Bicyclists said it all boils down to safety. When drivers illegally park in bike lanes and on sidewalks, bicyclists and walkers are put in immediate danger.
“I mean, there’s definitely a danger on the road. I mean, if you need to leave this bike lane, you’re entering oncoming traffic and, so, we just feel if they’re going to put in these bike lanes, they should make sure they’re safe,” BikePGH advocacy director Eric Boerer said.
