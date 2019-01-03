Apparent drug manufacturing lab found in McCandless

McCANDLESS, Pa. - An apparent drug manufacturing lab was discovered Wednesday evening in McCandless, police said.
The discovery was made at a home, which was searched and rendered safe by McCandless police officers and the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Response Team, according to a post on the McCandless Police Department’s Facebook page.
Channel 11’s Renee Wallace is working to learn more about what was found and where the investigation stands -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Further information was not immediately available.
Police said there is no danger to the public at large.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' Antonio Brown appears as surprise guest on 'Masked Singer'
- Millennials struggle to afford homes over high debt, no savings
- Assisted suicide now legal in Hawaii for patients with terminal illness
- VIDEO: Family of slain man reeling after another shocking loss
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}