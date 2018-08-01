McKEES ROCKS, Pa - One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday night from a McKees Rocks fire house after an apparent shooting nearby, officials said.
Detectives searched for evidence outside the Hays Manor apartments, where a shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m.
The apparent shooting victim sought help at the McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department on Bell Avenue. Investigators said paramedics were called to the fire house and one
person was taken to the hospital.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the investigation for Channel 11 Morning News.
