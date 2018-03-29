ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)— A Maryland appeals court has upheld a ruling granting a new trial to a man whose conviction in the murder of his high school sweetheart became the subject of the popular podcast "Serial."
Adnan Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a shallow grave in a Baltimore park. A three-judge panel on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling granting him new trial.
Related Headlines
TRENDING NOW:
- Man, pregnant woman identified in murder-suicide at Southpointe apartment
- New coffee shop happily puts 14 people with special needs to work
- Local mother killed in freak accident while taking children to school
- VIDEO: Hull from 18th century ship washes ashore on Florida beach
Syed's story was widely publicized in the 2014 "Serial" podcast, which cast doubt on his guilt. The show attracted millions of listeners and shattered podcast records.
A lower court judge vacated Syed's conviction in 2016, citing his attorney's failure to cross-examine a key witness.
Prosecutors appealed to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the state's intermediate appeals court.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}