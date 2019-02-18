  • Man discovers 30-year-old Apple IIe in parents' attic, still works

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    What do you do with old tech once it is outdated? Recycle it or just stash it away?

    One man who went with the second option and recently discovered a 30-year-old Apple IIe computer in his parents’ attic, CNN reported.

    The version of the computer was the third in the line of Apple II series. 

    He set up the system, which first came out in 1983, and plugged it in. Much to his surprise, it booted up and asked him if he wanted to restore a saved game.

    John Pfaff said it made him feel like he was 10 years old again and he began playing Adventureland, a text command game first released in 1978. While the computer picked up right where he left off, Pfaff had one issue: He couldn’t remember where he left off all those decades ago, CNN reported

    He also found a couple of other games that took him back to his childhood.

    Not only did he find the game, Pfaff also found old school assignments, as well as a connection to his father, who died a year ago.

    “Just found this letter my dad typed to me in 1986, when I was 11 and at summer camp,” Pfaff told CNN

    Pfaff shared his discovery with his children, CNN reported.

    “My oldest, who is 9, exclaimed ‘That’s a computer?!’ in genuine surprise, and then pointed at the floppy drives and asked, ‘What are those?’. My younger twins just kept laughing at how silly it seemed to them,” Pfaff said.

     
     

