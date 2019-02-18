0 Man discovers 30-year-old Apple IIe in parents' attic, still works

What do you do with old tech once it is outdated? Recycle it or just stash it away?

One man who went with the second option and recently discovered a 30-year-old Apple IIe computer in his parents’ attic, CNN reported.

The version of the computer was the third in the line of Apple II series.

He set up the system, which first came out in 1983, and plugged it in. Much to his surprise, it booted up and asked him if he wanted to restore a saved game.

Oh.

My.

God.



An Apple IIe. Sat in my parents’ attic for years. Decades.



And it works.



Put in an old game disk. Asks if I want to restore a saved game.



And finds one!



It must be 30 years old.



I’m 10 years old again. pic.twitter.com/zL7wWxOo36 — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

John Pfaff said it made him feel like he was 10 years old again and he began playing Adventureland, a text command game first released in 1978. While the computer picked up right where he left off, Pfaff had one issue: He couldn’t remember where he left off all those decades ago, CNN reported.

He also found a couple of other games that took him back to his childhood.

This game... never got past the first level despite HOURS of (pre-internet cheating) trying.



Now w the web, I have a shot.



The music, tho. That classic Apple IIe music. pic.twitter.com/ebeXNzoCs2 — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

Not only did he find the game, Pfaff also found old school assignments, as well as a connection to his father, who died a year ago.

“Just found this letter my dad typed to me in 1986, when I was 11 and at summer camp,” Pfaff told CNN.

Just found this letter my dad typed to me in 1986, when I was 11 and at summer camp.



I REALLY WONDER what my theory abt the daily newspaper comics Spider-Man was.



My dad passed away almost exactly a year ago. It’s amazing to come across something so “ordinary” from him. pic.twitter.com/Aog3MiSnXN — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

Pfaff shared his discovery with his children, CNN reported.

“My oldest, who is 9, exclaimed ‘That’s a computer?!’ in genuine surprise, and then pointed at the floppy drives and asked, ‘What are those?’. My younger twins just kept laughing at how silly it seemed to them,” Pfaff said.

