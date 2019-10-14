WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A marine veteran claims he and his service dog were asked to leave a local restaurant over the weekend.
The local veteran has post-traumatic stress disorder, and has difficulty walking after serving in Iraq.
The man told Channel 11, he was at the Applebee’s in West Mifflin with his service dog when a customer complained he was allergic to the dog.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
The man said the restaurant manager asked him to leave, and escorted out of the restaurant.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Gabriella DeLuca is finding out what the restaurant has to say for itself following what happened.
TRENDING NOW:
- Homicide detectives called to incident in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in crash on Route 21
- Carrie Underwood surprises local high school athletes with donation
- VIDEO: Pennsylvania's state bird disappearing, report says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}