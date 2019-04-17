PITTSBURGH - Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) laid off about 100 employees from its New Kensington facility Monday, according to an Arconic spokesperson.
The Pittsburgh-based metal manufacturer employs about 1,000 people in its three Western Pennsylvania locations.
“This week, we reduced approximately 100 positions at the Arconic Technology Center as part of the continuing company-wide cost reduction initiative and the separation of our businesses,” an Arconic spokesperson said. “We are supporting impacted employees with severance packages.”
