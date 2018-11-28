Are self-driving Ubers returning to local streets?

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 has learned Uber's self-driving cars could soon be back on Pittsburgh streets.
The company suspended the program this summer following a deadly crash in Arizona.
The city and Uber have had an up-and-down relationship over the past couple of years.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto spoke of that relationship Wednesday and why he believes Uber's autonomous vehicles could return to Pittsburgh streets.
