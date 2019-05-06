PITTSBURGH - Areas of fog will slow the morning drive in parts of the area Monday.
Fog will be more widespread east and south of Pittsburgh, where rain showers lingered longer Sunday and plenty of low-level moisture remains in place. Any areas of fog will burn off by mid-morning, leaving the area with plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day.
High temperatures will push into the 70s in much of the area.
Showers return late in the day Tuesday, but they'll be very scattered. Many areas will stay dry through the daylight hours.
Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms become more widespread Wednesday and Thursday.
