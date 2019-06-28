PITTSBURGH - Areas of fog will slow the morning commute in some spots. Use your low beams or fog lamps if you hit a denser area of fog. Visibility will be only a few hundred feet in some spots through 7 a.m.
Temperatures will climb quickly through the morning. The forecast focus for Friday afternoon will then turn to the heat and humidity. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, with heat index values making it feel more like the 90s. Give yourself time to get adjusted to the heat if you'll be spending long periods outdoors, and don't forget to check on elderly neighbors who may have trouble keeping their home or apartment cool. Keep an eye on your pets too!
A few showers or an isolated storm could also pop up from time to time, though the coverage is not expected to be as widespread or severe.
