Pittsburgh company named on top 50 most sought-after startups list

PITTSBURGH - When it comes to self driving cars, most Pittsburghers' only experience is when getting into an Uber, but that is far from the only company testing autonomous vehicles here in western Pa.
Argo AI has partnered with Ford and in the past few years has come a long way. On Thursday, it was named one of the 50 most sought-after startups in the U.S. by LinkedIn.
Channel 11's Erin Clark sat down with Argo AI President Peter Rander about what the company's focus is, and how much has changed since an autonomous vehicle killed a woman in Arizona earlier this year.
Tune in to 11 News at 5 p.m. to hear what he said, plus he explains how the tech company took root here in Pittsburgh.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jeff Goldblum surprises London commuters with piano performance
- 3 critically injured in explosion at South Hills home
- Fire breaks out at restaurant up for sale
- VIDEO: Man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}