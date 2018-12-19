McKEESPORT, Pa. - A man is in police custody and charged in an argument over a cellphone that led to a shooting Tuesday night in McKeesport, police said.
Police were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. to 25th Street for the incident, which ended with a man hospitalized in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.
Allen Brown, 28, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.
Brown shot the 28-year-old victim, whom he was told took a cellphone belonging to someone he knew during an earlier argument, according to a criminal complaint. Brown is the father of the niece of the person whose cellphone was taken, police were told.
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, police announced that Brown was in custody at an area hospital where he was receiving treatment for injuries from the incident.
When Brown was told about the cellphone being taken, he got into a physical fight with the victim after he refused to return it.
Brown later shot the victim, police said.
Police found the victim of the shooting lying in the street. He was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital, authorities said.
Brown is not yet in police custody. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident or Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline 1-833-255-8477.
