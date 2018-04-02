  • Argument over religion leads to standoff in Hempfield

    An argument over religion led to a 7-hour standoff on Easter.

    According to a criminal complaint, Antoine Drew and another man got into a verbal argument Sunday afternoon at an apartment on West Hills Drive in Hempfield Township.

    During the argument, Drew pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other man, the complaint said.

    The man and his girlfriend were able to safely escape the apartment and call 911.

    When police arrived, they made contact with Drew who told them they’d have to “earn their money” in order to get him out of the apartment, the complaint said.

    After several hours, Drew was taken into custody.

