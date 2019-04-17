A father who shook his baby daughter has been charged with homicide after she died nearly 14 years later.
Police said the girl had been living in Beaver Falls, being cared for by a family friend for the past several years. She suffered from a seizure disorder and developmental delays since the injuries she sustained in 2005.
On Feb. 1, the girl, 13, was found unresponsive in the home and was transferred to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, Ariden Jackson, 37, was charged with homicide.
In 2005, the girl, who was 4 weeks old at the time, was treated at Children's Hospital for head injuries. She was initially taken to Mercy Hospital by her grandmother but was transferred to Children's due to the severity of her injuries.
Jackson told police he "shook Doe three times because she would not stop crying."
Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
