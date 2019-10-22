  • Police activity on Elsie Street in Arlington Heights neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police activity is taking place on Elsie Street in the Arlington Heights neighborhood.

    The nature of the situation is unclear.

    Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories