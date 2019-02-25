‘Armageddon happened': Winds bring down nearly dozen trees in man's yard

GIBSONIA, Pa. - Strong winds over the weekend brought down nearly a dozen trees in the front yard of a home in Gibsonia.
“It was like the hand of God came through my front yard,” homeowner Wayne Sarver said. “I was gonna tell my daughter Armageddon happened over here last night.”
The trees fell on power lines and narrowly missed hitting Sarver’s house on Gibsonia Road, but some of them toppled onto his pickup truck.
Covered by trees, Sarver’s driveway is now barely visible, and very little of the home can be seen from the street.
There's a house and pick up truck under there somewhere... Closer look at all the downed trees in front yard of Gibsonia home.
Despite all the damage, no one was hurt.
Sarver is among the thousands of people across the area who lost power due to the high winds. He is still waiting for it to be restored.
