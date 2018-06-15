PITTSBURGH - A SWAT team was called early Friday morning to Pittsburgh’s South Shore because of an armed man, officials said.
The incident was reported about 2 a.m. on West Carson Street, which was blocked off until just before 5:30 a.m.
Negotiators were brought in to communicate with the man, who was later rushed to a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Multiple police vehicles responded to the incident in the area of Station Square.
Just arrived to police situation. We are along West Carson where police have the road blocked off to thru traffic as you’re heading toward Station Square. Traffic is backing up to the ramp from the Fort Pitt Bridge. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/oyb6BkF3wY— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 15, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents of 6-month-old girl found dead, hidden in cat litter charged with murder
- 5-month-old girl mauled to death by family German shepherd
- Aliquippa Police Department removes itself from DelTondo murder investigation
- VIDEO: Hyundai, Kia vehicles spontaneously catching fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}