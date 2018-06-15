  • Armed man prompts SWAT, police response on West Carson Street

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A SWAT team was called early Friday morning to Pittsburgh’s South Shore because of an armed man, officials said.

    The incident was reported about 2 a.m. on West Carson Street, which was blocked off until just before 5:30 a.m.

    Negotiators were brought in to communicate with the man, who was later rushed to a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

    Multiple police vehicles responded to the incident in the area of Station Square.

