Armed robbery leaves pharmacy employees, customers shaken

An armed man robbed a Squirrel Hill pharmacy on Thursday morning, rattling employees and customers.
The man stole cash and pills before driving off, sources told Channel 11.
Gordon Loesch is talking to customers and trying to obtain surveillance video of the robbery for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
