PITTSBURGH - An armed robbery suspect surrendered to police after a SWAT situation in Mt. Oliver Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the man robbed a business in the 1500 block of Beechview Avenue in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood around noon.
This robbery in @BeechviewPGH is in direct connection to the SWAT situation in Mt. Oliver. @WPXIrenee #WPXI pic.twitter.com/PnndzeYzYn— Gigi (@wpxigigi) November 20, 2019
The man then fled, but police tracked him to a building in the 100 block of Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver.
The man entered an apartment building that was not his, police said, and that presented a possible hostage situation.
SWAT situation in Mt. Oliver. Brownsville Road is blocked off. @WPXIrenee #WPXI pic.twitter.com/WpXdTdAW9I— Gigi (@wpxigigi) November 20, 2019
The man was taken into custody around 1 p.m.
No one was injured and people who live in the apartments were safely evacuated.
Police said once the man is charged, he will be taken to Allegheny County Jail.
