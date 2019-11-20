  • Armed robbery suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Mt. Oliver

    PITTSBURGH - An armed robbery suspect surrendered to police after a SWAT situation in Mt. Oliver Wednesday afternoon.

    Police said the man robbed a business in the 1500 block of Beechview Avenue in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood around noon.

    The man then fled, but police tracked him to a building in the 100 block of Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver.

    The man entered an apartment building that was not his, police said, and that presented a possible hostage situation.

    The man was taken into custody around 1 p.m.

    No one was injured and people who live in the apartments were safely evacuated.

    Police said once the man is charged, he will be taken to Allegheny County Jail.

