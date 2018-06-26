  • Arnold mayor under fire for social media comments about Antwon Rose protesters

    Updated:

    ARNOLD, Pa. - A Westmoreland County mayor is taking heat for remarks she made on social media regarding the protests sparked by the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose.

    Karen Peconi’s comments about protesters – including “They don’t care about jobs for Pgh.. none of them work now” – came to light Monday.

    Melanie Marsalko is talking to city officials about their response to her comments and whether she could face any consequences, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories