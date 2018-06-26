ARNOLD, Pa. - A Westmoreland County mayor is taking heat for remarks she made on social media regarding the protests sparked by the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose.
Karen Peconi’s comments about protesters – including “They don’t care about jobs for Pgh.. none of them work now” – came to light Monday.
Melanie Marsalko is talking to city officials about their response to her comments and whether she could face any consequences, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
