LATROBE, Pa. - Transportation Security Administration officials said a man was stopped Thursday at a checkpoint at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport with a knife and a loaded handgun.
TSA officials said the man is from Indiana, Pennsylvania. The agency said the man was stopped when the loaded gun was detected in his carry-on bag.
The gun is a .380 caliber handgun and had with six bullets in it, according to the TSA.
TSA officials said they contacted Westmoreland County police, who confiscated the gun and knife and took the man for questioning before he was arrested on a weapons charge.
TSA officials said this was the third time this year a gun was confiscated at the airport.
