PITTSBURGH - Police said they found a man with a stab wound Monday night on Arnold Street.
According to officers, police responded to the 1200 block of Arnold just before 6:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived, police found a man had been stabbed in the chest.
He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Police said a woman was arrested at the scene and charges are pending.
