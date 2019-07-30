  • Officers find man with stab wound to the chest

    PITTSBURGH - Police said they found a man with a stab wound Monday night on Arnold Street.

    According to officers, police responded to the 1200 block of Arnold just before 6:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

    When they arrived, police found a man had been stabbed in the chest.

    He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

    Police said a woman was arrested at the scene and charges are pending.

