Around-the-clock restrictions start Friday on Route 28

PITTSBURGH - Around-the-clock single-lane restrictions on Route 28 in Harrison Township will begin Friday.
The restrictions will replace 10 weekend closures, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Work will be done according to the following scheduled between the Natrona Heights (exit 15) and Freeport (exit 16) interchanges:
- Southbound: 9 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, June 25
- Northbound: 7 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Monday, June 25
Meanwhile, work will also be done between Bailies Run Road and Route 366. It is scheduled as follows:
- Southbound: 9 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, June 11
- Northbound: 7 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Monday, June 11
