PITTSBURGH - One arrest has been made and a second is pending after two shootings Sunday in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods, police announced Monday.
Police activity along Briggs Road in Overbrook. Working to get details. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/5Syegy9buU— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) June 23, 2019
Police said they were called to Briggs Street in Overbrook around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a male who was shot in the knee. A witness told police he was shot by someone who drove by in a black Acura.
That victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Around 6:43 p.m. Sunday, police received a call that a second male was shot in the calf on East Woodford Avenue and Hazeldell Street in Carrick.
Police activity along E Woodford Ave. The street is currently blocked off at the intersection of Hazeldell St and Brownsville Rd. Stay with @WPXI as we try to find out more information. pic.twitter.com/XLMXhZwqEt— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 23, 2019
That victim was transported to another hospital in stable condition.
Police said the black Acura that a witness described at the first shooting was recovered, but was unoccupied.
Police are investigating the shootings as related incidents. Police said they stemmed from a dispute over a stolen PlayStation and a stolen purse.
Police initially told Channel 11 two people were shot in Overbrook. After receiving a new report from police, the story has since been updated.
