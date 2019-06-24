  • Arrest made after 2 shootings stemming from stolen PlayStation, purse

    PITTSBURGH - One arrest has been made and a second is pending after two shootings Sunday in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods, police announced Monday.

    Police said they were called to Briggs Street in Overbrook around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

    When they arrived, they found a male who was shot in the knee. A witness told police he was shot by someone who drove by in a black Acura.

    That victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

    Around 6:43 p.m. Sunday, police received a call that a second male was shot in the calf on East Woodford Avenue and Hazeldell Street in Carrick. 

    That victim was transported to another hospital in stable condition. 

    Police said the black Acura that a witness described at the first shooting was recovered, but was unoccupied. 

    Police are investigating the shootings as related incidents. Police said they stemmed from a dispute over a stolen PlayStation and a stolen purse.

    Police initially told Channel 11 two people were shot in Overbrook. After receiving a new report from police, the story has since been updated.

     

     

