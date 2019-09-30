PITTSBURGH - An arrest has been made in an assault near the University of Pittsburgh’s campus during which a man was kicked in the face, according to the university’s police department.
Pitt police said they were called about 12:20 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Atwood Street.
Witnesses told police a man was assaulted and kicked in the face by another man, police said. Witnesses said the attacker then ran off.
The victim sustained significant facial injuries and was knocked unconscious, police said.
University police caution people to pay attention to their surroundings, walk with friends when traveling at night, avoid using devices that could be a distraction while walking and report suspicious people immediately.
