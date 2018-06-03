PITTSBURGH - An arrest has been made in connection to a murder after police responded to a missing person's investigation at a Carrick home on Friday and found human remains.
John Robert Dickinson, 42, of Carrick, is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of corpse, theft of a motor vehicle, access device fraud, tampering with physical evidence and possession of an instrument of crime.
Police went to a house in the 1700 block of Parkfield Street on Friday where they found what they believed to be human remains.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Officer and Pittsburgh police processed the scene and said it was remains of a man.
Police said the victim appears to have suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head and the homicide appears to have happened between May 27 and 29.
Dickinson is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.
