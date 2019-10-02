PITTSBURGH - A man was stabbed during a fight outside a convenience store early Wednesday morning in downtown Pittsburgh, police said.
The incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. outside the 7-Eleven on Smithfield Street.
Hayder Al Ghazi, 27, was arrested a short time after the stabbing as he was walking along Liberty Avenue. Police said two knives were recovered.
Al Ghazi told police the victim was making comments about the cuts on his neck at the convenience store, according to a criminal complaint. When the two men walked outside, their argument turned physical.
Al Ghazi said when the victim punched him in the face, he stabbed him, police said.
The victim was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.
According to the complaint, Al Ghazi was identified as the suspect from security video at the 7-Eleven.
