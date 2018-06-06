Arrest made in shooting of driver along Route 65 in April

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in the shooting of a driver on Route 65.
In April, Channel 11 reported when a driver was shot and crashed near the West End Bridge.
Related Headlines
PREVIOUS STORY: Man crashes near West End Bridge, paramedics find he's been shot
Officers arrested James Glenn Tuesday at his home in Elliott.
Police have not said what led to the shooting.
TRENDING NOW:
- Second round of severe weather causes flooding. downed trees, power lines
- Teen learning to drive hits, kills 2 homeless men in parking lot
- Officer under internal investigation after road-rage incident
- VIDEO: Marijuana, $4,000 found in car that crashed into several vehicles
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}