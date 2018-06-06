  • Arrest made in shooting of driver along Route 65 in April

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in the shooting of a driver on Route 65.

    In April, Channel 11 reported when a driver was shot and crashed near the West End Bridge.

    Officers arrested James Glenn Tuesday at his home in Elliott.

    Police have not said what led to the shooting.

