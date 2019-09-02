Someone was arrested in a suspicious house fire early Monday in Westmoreland County.
The flames broke out at the abandoned home on Euclid Avenue in Greensburg just before 4:30 a.m.
No one was hurt in the fire.
Investigators haven't yet determined the cause, but say the fire is suspicious.
Police haven't released the name of the person arrested.
