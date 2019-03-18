BETHEL PARK, Pa. - An arrest has been made in connection to a threat made against Bethel Park High School, district officials said.
In a letter to parents, the school district said the Bethel Park Police Department on Saturday was made aware of an online post that threatened the high school. The threat was for Monday.
Related Headlines
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to learn more about the threat, which is not the first this year for the school district -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Police were able to identify the person responsible for the threat, and an arrest was made, according to the letter.
Additional police will be present at the high school Monday, although the district said the threat has been removed.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 killed, 4 others injured in head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Steelers Free Agency Tracker: Team reportedly reaches 2-year deal with former Rams LB Mark Barron
- Trump calls GM's CEO in push to reopen Ohio auto plant
- VIDEO: More store closures expected this spring at Westmoreland Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}