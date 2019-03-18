  • Arrest made in threat against Bethel Park High School

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - An arrest has been made in connection to a threat made against Bethel Park High School, district officials said.

    In a letter to parents, the school district said the Bethel Park Police Department on Saturday was made aware of an online post that threatened the high school. The threat was for Monday.

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to learn more about the threat, which is not the first this year for the school district -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

    Police were able to identify the person responsible for the threat, and an arrest was made, according to the letter.

    Additional police will be present at the high school Monday, although the district said the threat has been removed.

