  • Arrest warrant issued for 15-year-old accused of shooting that caused victim to be paralyzed

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police just issued an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old.

    The teen is wanted for shooting another man in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood over the weekend.

    It happened on Plough Street around 11 a.m. Saturday.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Reports say the victim is young as well and was shot twice, one bullet leaving him paralyzed.

    Investigators used witness accounts and surveillance video to lead them to the suspect.

    That teenager is now facing numerous felony charges.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories