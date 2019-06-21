PITTSBURGH - Police just issued an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old.
The teen is wanted for shooting another man in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood over the weekend.
It happened on Plough Street around 11 a.m. Saturday.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Reports say the victim is young as well and was shot twice, one bullet leaving him paralyzed.
Investigators used witness accounts and surveillance video to lead them to the suspect.
That teenager is now facing numerous felony charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. oil refinery on fire, closes Interstate 76
- Argument between neighbors ends with man shot, killed in Bethel Park
- Police records related to Latrobe woman's disappearance will stay sealed
- VIDEO: 37 people accused of being part of major drug trafficking organization
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}