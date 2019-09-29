PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for Juwan Mitchell, 22, who is accused of luring a 7-year-old away from her grandmother's Northview Heights home and then raping her.
The girl told officials she was outside of her grandmother's home on Hazlett Street when a man approached her, according to the criminal complaint.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to court documents, the girl said the man told her he was her uncle, and asked her if she wanted to go to the store with him. But instead, she said, Mitchell took her into the "basement bathroom" of an "unknown residence" and raped her, according to police.
It's not clear from the complaint how long the girl was away from her family or how she was returned home.
According to court papers, Mitchell was identified on surveillance video. Police know it's him because they've dealt with him several times before.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}