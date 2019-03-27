NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. - An arrest warrant was issued for a man in connection to a bar stabbing in North Belle Vernon that left three people injured.
According to a criminal complaint, police have identified the suspect as Eric Cook.
The stabbings happened earlier this month at Just A Tavern on Broad Avenue, where two men and a woman were stabbed.
The woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. One of the men was also flown to the hospital.
Investigators said the second man who was stabbed walked away from the bar and to a nearby hotel, where he was staying. He was later taken to a hospital via ambulance.
