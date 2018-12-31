WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A fire Monday morning at a hair salon in West Mifflin is being investigated as arson, officials said.
The fire was reported about 5 a.m. at A Touch of Heaven Hair Boutique on Texas Avenue.
Related Headlines
Firefighters said they did not see flames when they arrived, but there was smoke outside the building.
Witnesses told Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer they saw a man pouring gasoline on the building and driving away.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
An apartment is located on the second floor, but no one was there, officials said. No one was hurt, and damage to the building was not significant.
Raneshia Hall, who owns the salon, said she offers free services to people in need and can’t believe someone would target her business.
“I put blood, sweat and tears into this. I work hard.” Hall said. “I do this for my kids, for my family. I just can't believe someone would be this hateful.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing man with dementia spotted 30 miles from where he was last seen
- Police offer to 'test' meth for Zika in viral Facebook post
- Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson plays Santa, buys his mother a house for Christmas
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner inspired by young boy with cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}