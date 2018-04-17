Arson investigators called to house fire in Homewood

Arson investigators were called to a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Officials said the fire, which was reported about 3 a.m. on Frankstown Avenue, started on the top floor of the home.
Two people got out of the home safely.
We’re working to learn how much damage the home sustained for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- 8-year-old boy at school slashes other students with knife
- 2 girls killed, 5 other children injured after teen crashes stolen car
- Food ordering service delivers to Allegheny County Jail inmates
- RAW VIDEO: Matthew Darby walks through courthouse
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}