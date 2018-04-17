  • Arson investigators called to house fire in Homewood

    Arson investigators were called to a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.

    Officials said the fire, which was reported about 3 a.m. on Frankstown Avenue, started on the top floor of the home.

    Two people got out of the home safely.

    We’re working to learn how much damage the home sustained for Channel 11 Morning News.

