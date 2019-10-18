PITTSBURGH - Today, Oct. 18, marks 100 days since the new leadership team took over at EQT Corp., but investors and industry observers will apparently have to wait another few days before the country’s largest independent natural gas driller goes into detail about its new direction.
That’s because instead of celebrating the 100 days — a marker that new CEO Toby Z. Rice has provided internally to employees and externally to shareholders — Rice and the rest of the management team have two more dates this month where they’ll report on what they’ve found, what they’ve done since July and where they’re going not only this year but also next. Rice will appear at a “fireside chat” Oct. 23 at the Shale Insight conference in downtown Pittsburgh. Then on Oct. 31, EQT (NYSE: EQT) will release third-quarter earnings and hold a conference call with analysts. Oct. 31 will be the time when the most details flow to investors.
