Aspinwall earns grant to make Freeport Road corridor safer for cyclists

Officials are hoping to make Aspinwall a safer and more welcoming place for bicyclists.
The borough received a $12,750 grant from Allegheny County’s Active Allegheny program to study how to improve safety along heavily traveled Freeport Road.
Erin Clarke spoke with borough officials and bicyclists about their hopes for the busy stretch, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shoppers report issues, long lines due to Build-A-Bear Workshop 'Pay Your Age' promotion
- 2 years since Penn Hills twins reported missing
- Baby dies from meningitis, parents issue warning
- RAW VIDEO: Woman accused of starving dog
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}