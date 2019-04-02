  • At-fault driver robs man after fender bender

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a robbery that happened at the intersection of Baum Boulevard and Liberty Avenue.

    The victim told police he was robbed by someone who hit the back of his car.

    He says it happened while he was trying to get the driver's information.

    Tonight on 11 at 11,  what the suspects got away with and the search for the suspect.

