  • At least 1 hurt in Butler Co. crash

    Updated:

    At least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County on Friday afternoon.

    The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Duffy and Whitestown roads in Butler Township, emergency dispatchers said.

    Chopper 11 is over the scene -- watch Channel 11 News now for the latest updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least 1 hurt in Butler Co. crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police charge man in woman's 2017 overdose death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man receives kidney from friend killed in van dragging incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    South Butler teachers still don't have a new contract after fresh round of talks

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drunken woman drags boyfriend to his death with van, police say