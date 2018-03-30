At least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Duffy and Whitestown roads in Butler Township, emergency dispatchers said.
Chopper 11 is over the scene -- watch Channel 11 News now for the latest updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash involving 5 vehicles on I-79
- Vegans protest restaurant's serving of meat; owner carves deer leg in front window
- Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes open heart surgery, rep confirms
- VIDEO: Bar owner making changes after woman stabbed inside
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}