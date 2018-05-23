At least 1 injured in crash that restricts Route 28 traffic

At least one person is injured in a crash on Route 28 that has restricted northbound traffic to one lane on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle in the northbound lanes took place around the Shaler Township Water Plant, Allegheny County said in a tweet.
First responders are at the scene.
