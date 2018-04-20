At least 1 injured in motorcycle crash on Route 422

PROSPECT, Pa. - A Butler County highway was shut down after an accident involving a motorcycle Friday.
The accident happened on New Castle Road in Prospect just after noon.
A medical helicopter has been called to the scene. Investigators haven't released details on the crash.
Channel 11 continues to make calls to find out more information. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
